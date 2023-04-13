Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $203.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

