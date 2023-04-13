Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.