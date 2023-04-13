Source Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

