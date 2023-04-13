Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,407,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

