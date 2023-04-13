Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

