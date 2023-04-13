SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,328,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 3,631,075 shares.The stock last traded at $48.51 and had previously closed at $47.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

