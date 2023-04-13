SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 67,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 45,400 call options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 47,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,767,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,335. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

