SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

