Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.35 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 4.9 %

SPWH stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

