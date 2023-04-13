Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.35) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 158.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

