SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 7.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.70. 147,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 697,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.