SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 0.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.51 and last traded at C$21.05. Approximately 260,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 361,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

