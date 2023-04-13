STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 181.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

