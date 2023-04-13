Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 851 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 851 ($10.54).

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.70), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($128,683.50). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.70), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($128,683.50). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.15), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,190.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 614.80 ($7.61) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 692.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 636.95. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 478.60 ($5.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.90). The company has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,205.88%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

