Starname (IOV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $994,675.14

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $994,675.14 and $2,697.79 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

