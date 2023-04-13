STASIS EURO Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.44 million and $15.82 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

