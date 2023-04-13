Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.54

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $8.14. Steelcase shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 641,223 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $896.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Steelcase's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 210,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

