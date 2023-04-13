Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.
Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.23. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
