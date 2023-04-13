Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.23. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,363.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 226,905 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Sterling Check by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

