Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

