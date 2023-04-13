Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 2.4%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 33,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Rating)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Read More

