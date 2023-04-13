StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $46.30 on Monday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 53.19%.
Institutional Trading of Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Line (VALU)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.