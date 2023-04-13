StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $46.30 on Monday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

About Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Value Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Value Line by 18.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.