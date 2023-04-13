StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 702,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 608,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 574,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

