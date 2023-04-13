StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SSYS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 88.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Stratasys by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.