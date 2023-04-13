StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SSYS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
