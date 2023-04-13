StockNews.com Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,924,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,742. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

