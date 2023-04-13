Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group accounts for about 3.4% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 4.69% of SB Financial Group worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

