Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stratus Properties comprises 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 11.02% of Stratus Properties worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 87.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,202. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

