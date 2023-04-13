Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $55.72 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Strike token can currently be bought for $15.16 or 0.00049290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $55.72 million and $2.14 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,676,567 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

