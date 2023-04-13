Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $145,813.02 and approximately $5.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00028752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.70 or 1.00058674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036593 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

