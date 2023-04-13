Substratum (SUB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.04

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,158.04 and $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,101.86 or 1.00013276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036542 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

