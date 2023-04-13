Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on May 26th

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.77, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 95,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($101,176.47). 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

