Susquehanna Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.66 on Monday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.