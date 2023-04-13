Susquehanna Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $340.06 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

