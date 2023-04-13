TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,130,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 4,140,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.