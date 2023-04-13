Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Down 1.6%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 1,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

