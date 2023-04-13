TD Cowen Cuts FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Price Target to $5.00

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

RAIL stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

