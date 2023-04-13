Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.97). Approximately 73,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 142,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.25) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,592.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

