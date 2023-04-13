Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $362.38 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00004673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $362.38 million and approximately $138.22 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 252,239,666 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

