Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $59.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

