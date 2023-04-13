Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

TXN opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

