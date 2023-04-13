The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Purchases $75,872.58 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,530.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of AREN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.20. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 72,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 378,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 405,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

See Also

