The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. 2,081,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395,569. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

