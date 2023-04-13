The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $62.67. 1,425,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,383,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

