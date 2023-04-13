The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $4.50

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s previous close.

INVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

