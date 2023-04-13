The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $331.54. The company had a trading volume of 686,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $345.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

