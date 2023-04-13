The Graph (GRT) Tops One Day Volume of $47.29 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $47.29 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,629,716,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,903,947,734 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

