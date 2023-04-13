The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.41). Approximately 16,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 576,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.42).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.63) to GBX 173 ($2.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The Pebble Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

