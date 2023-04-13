The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $167.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as low as $118.49 and last traded at $119.79, with a volume of 301031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.70.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

