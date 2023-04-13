The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13,726.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $226.63. 452,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.