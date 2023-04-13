The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.