The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.90. 377,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.64.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

